Politics "Revoke taxes and end provocations to resume dialogue" President Aleksandar Vucic says the current stall in the (Kosovo) dialogue can be overcome only when Pristina abolishes taxes on goods from central Serbia. Monday, February 4, 2019 | 13:11

Speaking on Monday in Belgrade, Vucic added that the dialogue can continue when Pristina ceases with provocations, such as the change in the statute of the Trepca mining complex (in northern Kosovo), which the president assessed was a grab of Serbian property.

According to a statement issued after Vucic's meeting with UK's ambassador to Serbia, Denis Keefe, the president also said that his country will always be committed to peace and stability in the region.



He "thanked for the support of that country's government, pointing out to Keefe to the harmfulness of Pristina's unilateral measures that endanger the dialogue" - said the press release.



Vucic also "expressed Serbia's interest in strengthening political dialogue and developing economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, hoping that Brexit will not affect bilateral relations of the two countries."



Keefe informed Vucic with everything that was being done, in cooperation with line ministries, to assure no obstacles to bilateral cooperation after Britain leaves the EU.



He added that the government in London with projects such as digital transformation and e-government strengthening, funded through the Good Governance Fund, continues to support the reform process in Serbia.



Keefe stressed that his country wants to have a positive role in the region and in its European future, as well as to share the goals for achieving stability and progress in the Western Balkans, demonstrated through support to the Berlin process.