Politics Adoption of Trepca statute "new blow to dialogue" Marko Djuric urged the international community on Sunday not to allow the implementation of a law on the statute of the Trepca mining complex.

This was adopted by the Assembly in Pristina the previous night.

Djuric, who heads the Serbian government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, underlined that this would have the same consequences to the dialogue as the anti-civilization tariffs on goods from Serbia, the government announced on its website.



Djuric told a press conference in the Serbian government that in the darkness of the night the Assembly in Pristina passed the law on the "Trepca" statute, which allows for the seizure of this strategic mining complex that employs 3,500 workers.



What we see here is a continuation of the attempt from 2016 at seizing and plundering our "Trepca". "Trepca" is undoubtedly one of the strategic resources and those who are planning to seize it, intend to cut the vital flow of existence to our people in the province, Djuric said.



When asked what he expects from the international community, bearing in mind that the tariffs on Serbian goods have not yet been abolished, the Director of the Office of Kosovo-Metohija referred the letter from US President Donald Trump to Belgrade and Pristina in which he expressed his desire for the dialogue to continue, but also urged Pristina to refrain from unilateral moves.



What is the application of this statute if not a new unilateral move? We will, in cooperation with all partners in the international community and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China, but also with the United States, discuss and make consultation on how to prevent this practice from happening again, Djuric underlined.