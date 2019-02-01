Politics "Gazivode, Trepca, North - they're all part of Kosovo" Hashim Thaci says that "Gazivode (hydro-power complex), northern (Kosovska) Mitrovica, and Trepca (mines)" will not be part of the agreement with Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 1, 2019 | 14:02 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"They are and will remain part of Kosovo. This is a closed issue for me," the Kosovo president has told Tirana based News24 broadcaster

Thaci also recalled a meeting with Swedish official Carl Bildt who "presented to him the option of Kosovo's partition."



"He came to my office and said this is a lost part for Kosovo and needs to split, I said, I would not discuss such things," Thaci said.