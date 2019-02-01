Politics Works on highway connecting Serbia and RS begin in June The project documents for a highway linking Serbia and the Serb Republic (RS) - the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina - would be finished by early June. Source: Beta Friday, February 1, 2019 | 10:46 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

President Aleksandar Vucic announced this on Thursday in Belgrade, and voiced the hope that construction would begin by mid-June or at the end of the month, Beta agency reported.

After a meeting with the chairmain of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency, Milorad Dodik, in Belgrade, Vucic said that Serbia had taken on the obligation of financing the construction of a bridge over the Sava River which would cost EUR 100 million, and that it was Serbia's gift to RS and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



He said that the highway would connect Bijeljina through Kuzmin with the Belgrade Zagreb highway, after which RS would continue building the road toward Brcko and Doboj from where there was already a highway to Banjaluka.



Vucic voiced the hope that the Sarajevo authorities would continue building the road through Brcko to Sarajevo if they had picked this route, and added that this would pose a strong incentive for developing and advancing relations.



He recalled that trade between Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina reached EUR 1.9 billion last year and that this made Serbia Bosnia-Herzegovina's number one trade partner in the region.



Vucic said that he had also discussed cooperation between Serbia and RS and Bosnia with Dodik.