Politics Relations with China at historic high Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday Welcomed the new Chinese Ambassador to Serbia, Chen Bo.

Vucic on the occasion expressed his confidence that her tenure in Belgrade would leave"a special mark on the steely Sino-Serbian friendship," Tanjug reported, citing a a press release from the president's office.

Chen, who presented her credentials to Vucic, conveyed to him the greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Vucic said he was proud the Sino-Serbian relations were at a historic high and expressed the hope he would this year have an opportunity to welcome Xi in Serbia again, adding that was satisfied with the intensive political dialogue and fruitful bilateral economic cooperation.



Stressing the significance of Chinese investments for economic growth in Serbia, he noted a HBIS investment in the Smederevo steel mill, a Zijin Mining Group investment in RTB Bor and the arrival of Linglong Tire in Zrenjanin.



Vucic once again expressed gratitude for an invitation to April's Belt and Road forum in Beijing, the presidential press office said in a statement.