Politics Is Kosovo government about to collapse? Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says he is not ruling out the possibility that his government will fall this week. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 09:44

This scenario is realistic, explained Haradinaj, because the Democratic Party of Kosovo, led by Kadri Veseli, who is also the president of the Assembly, could leave the government.

Haradinaj told the website syri.net that he was "not afraid of elections that would occur in that case," adding that his coalition partner Veseli "could take steps to leave the government."



"I'm not afraid of the election, although they could happen very quickly," Haradinaj said.



The website recalled that earlier yesterday Veseli said he was in favor of taxes on goods from central Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina - raised in November by 100 percent - to be suspended for 120 days, while on the other hand, Haradinaj insists that these trade barriers cannot be revoked until Serbia recognizes the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo.