Politics "Balanced US position on Kosovo important" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Monday in Columbus that our country wants to build partnerships and friendships all over the world. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

According to the Serbian government, she also noted that "our relationship with the United States is very important to us."

In her statement to Radio Television of Serbia, Brnabic said that during her visit to Ohio, she talked with congressman Stephen Stivers, who is well aware of the problem that Serbia has because of Pristina's taxes, stressing that he shares Washington's position that the Kosovo authorities should withdraw them to continue the dialogue.



According to Brnabic, this was one of the main topics at a meeting with Governor of the State of Ohio Mike DeWine, who is also well acquainted with the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



The prime minister said she discussed with DeWine how the United States could help in Belgrade-Pristina relations to be more balanced.



Brnabic said that it is important that we have good communication with Stivers, who since January co-chairs the Serbian Caucus in the US Congress House, because he is the one who needs to explain to the colleagues the situation on the part of Serbia in order for Washington to have a more balanced position in the future.



According to Brnabic, Stivers is very committed to the fact that the Serbian Caucus in the US Congress is expanded.



Also, she added, it is also great that Stivers is a representative of Ohio, because Serbia has the best relations with the United States, precisely because of cooperation with the National Guard.



According to Brnabic, if there is one completely positive side of Serbia-US relations in the last few decades, then our cooperation with Ohio.