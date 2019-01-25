Politics Serbian PM starts visit to United States Prime Minister Ana Brnabic arrived in New York on Sunday and began a working visit to the United States of America. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 28, 2019 | 09:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Prime Minister Brnabic will visit Columbus and Atlanta on 28-29 January, the Serbian government announced.

mMinister will meet in Columbus with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and Commander of the National Guard Ohio Major General John Harris.



Brnabic will also speak with Congressman Steve Stewers, who since January co-chaired the Serbian Caucus in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, and has the role of Brigadier General in the Ohio National Guard.



In Columbus, the Prime Minister will talk with representatives of the Ohio business community. Brnabic will also visit Ohio State University, one of the leading state universities in the United States, where she will also visit the Hilandar Scientific Library.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will visit NCR, one of the leading American technology corporations, which also operates in Serbia during the Atlanta visit. Brnabic will talk with NCR management.