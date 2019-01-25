Politics "Whoever deals with us, has their career destroyed" Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that the resignation of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell was " bad news." Source: Tanjug Friday, January 25, 2019 | 16:48 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

As Dacic stated, Mitchell understood that the US should open a door to a compromise between Belgrade and Pristina.

"Clearly it's a curse posting. Whoever deals with us, has their political career ruined," Dacic told reporters in Belgrade.



Dacic had also had a remark concerning the fate of the EU.



"I have expressed my fear that if the EU does not collapse now, it will collapse when all the Yugoslav peoples join it," Dacic said.