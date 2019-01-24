Politics Turkish president expected to visit Serbia in June Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should visit Serbia in June, Turkish Ambassador in Belgrade Tanju Bilgic said on Thursday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 24, 2019 | 14:53 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Bilgic and Minister of Education Mladen Sarcevic discussed the opening of a Turkish school in Belgrade.

At the meeting of the delegation of the Ministry of Education of Turkey and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia, Sarcevic said that he and the ambassador agreed that relations between the two countries have never been better.



The ambassador assessed that there is exceptional economic and political cooperation between the two countries, but that there is plenty of room for expansion of cooperation in the field of education.



"These are just the first steps in preparing for June when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Serbia. I am sure that the current cooperation is the best in the history of Serbian-Turkish relations and I'm sure there are many topics in the field of education where both sides will agree," Bilgic said.