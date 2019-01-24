Politics Another EUR 3 million for social inclusion of Roma Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, January 24, 2019 | 13:28 Tweet Share

Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic chaired on Wednesday the third session of the Serbian government’s Coordinating Body for reviewing the implementation of the Strategy for Social Inclusion of Roma in Serbia (2016-2025), at which the project of inclusion of the Roma community in society was discussed.



Mihajlovic pointed out that the Serbian government is committed to the social inclusion of the Roma community, which implies better conditions in the fields of employment, social protection, education, health and housing.



Particularly good results have been achieved in the field of housing and employment.



She underlined that the German government has recognized this and it will, together with the Coordinating Body as the main partner, implement a project of social inclusion of Roma in Serbia worth EUR 3million.



She informed members of the Coordinating Body about the ongoing implementation of a project to improve infrastructure and living conditions in Roma settlements in 13 cities and municipalities, worth more than €9 million, and that a new IPA program will provide EUR 20 million for social housing and employment of the Roma.