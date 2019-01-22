Politics KFOR "only legitimate armed formation in Kosovo" Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin spoke on Tuesday in Belgrade with NATO International Military Staff Director General Lieutenant-General Jan Broeks. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 14:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija."

Vulin pointed to the good cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Armed Forces with NATO, under the auspices of the Partnership for Peace program.



He stressed that the change of the purposes and tasks of the "Kosovo Security Forces" into the "Kosovo Army" for Serbia is absolutely unacceptable and represents a gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement.



For Serbia, KFOR represents the only legitimate armed formation in Kosovo and Metohija, the minister reiterated, stressing that the Serbian population in the province sees in it the only guarantor of his security and security.



Vulin requested that KFOR remain in its full capacity and not to reduce its number.



He also said that Serbia remains committed to military neutrality and that, thanks to this, it is cooperating with its partners in the West and in the East.