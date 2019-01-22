Politics Is Trump next to visit Serbia? Can more visits of leaders of the world's most important countries be expected in the near future - this is a topic that the newspapers write about today. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 12:39 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

And some of them are announcing the arrival of Donald Trump and of Angela Merkel.

Vladimir Vuletic, a sociologist, and Stanko Crnobrnja, a professor at the Faculty for Media and Communications, touched on this while speaking for Prva TV on Tuesday morning.



Namely, some media are reporting that the US president could soon visit Serbia, and, like the Russian president last week, be given a ceremonial welcome. Would Serbia in this way show it is "sitting in two chairs?"



Vuletic, however, says that the only good and possible position, as far as Serbia is concerned, is to have good relations with all big powers, - the US, China, the EU, Russia - and that these relations should be developed and improved whenever possible.



Crnobrnja stressed that the articles in the press made it seem like Trump would almost certainly come here - but according to him, this is just "pure PR" for the media that run these stories, "and that's all."