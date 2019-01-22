Politics French and German ambassadors speak after Putin's visit Germany and France "welcome good relations between Serbia and Russia, as long as they do not clash with (Serbia's) European path." Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 10:42 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to Blic, this is the message of the ambassadors of those countries posted Belgrade, Thomas Schieb and Frederic Mondoloni.

In an interview with thenewspaper, Mondoloni noted that in previous years the Serbian authorities made visible efforts to invite and welcome leaders from the main partner countries.



"I think President Putin's visit has shown the will of the Serbian authorities to demonstrate long-lasting positive relations between Serbia and Russia. France welcomes these good relations as long as they are not in contradiction with Serbia's strategic commitment to join the EU, which includes the necessary reforms and respect for the values ​​of the European Union," he said.



His German counterpart Schieb also "welcomed the fact that Russia and Serbia have good relations."



In the same interview, two ambassadors announced that French President Emmanuel Macron, was postponed his visit last year, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would also come to Belgrade.



Asked if a date could be expected regarding EU enlargement's to the Western Balkans, Mondoloni recalled that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker referred to 2025 as a year when Serbia could join the EU - if the reforms were implemented - and that at the same time Macron indicated that new enlargement could occur once the EU itself has been reformed.



The achievement of this goal, the diplomat pointed out, "means a strong will in Serbia to implement the necessary reforms at an accelerated pace - including the rule of law."