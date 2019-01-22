Politics They think we're stupid, but we're not - Kosovo Office chief Marko Djuric has told TV Prva that he would like the US ambassador to Pristina to "dress down" leaders in Kosovo- but does not believe that this will happen. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Already on Monday, the provincial government in Pristina discussed the proposal of the Pristina-Tirana agreement on the gradual abolition of border control. "This speaks to the goals of Pristina," said the director of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija.

Asked to comment on Kosovo President Hashim Thaci's claims that he was in favor of abolishing Pristina's taxes on goods from central Serbia, raised recently by 100 percent - but that he "expects the two sides to reach agreement, and make Bujanovac, Presevo and Medvedja (towns in central Serbia) a part of that agreement, Djuric replied:



"I would be naive to believe that it is truly authentic, what they say about revoking taxes. I'd like to remind you that all the ministers of the Kosovo government voted in favor of taxes. They think we're stupid, but we're not. First, let's see if they will abolish taxes."



Asked if, as announced, yet another country would revoke its recognition of Kosovo, Djuric said, "let it simmer a while longer."



