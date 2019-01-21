Politics "EU integration supported by 55 percent of citizens" EU Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimovic said on Friday that EU integration is supported by 55 percent of Serbian citizen. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 21, 2019 | 11:09 Tweet Share

This represents "a steady support to the process," she said, according to remarks carried by the Serbian government's website.

Speaking at the session of the National Council on the EU, Joksimovic presented the latest six-month research of the ministry, which was conducted in December according to Eurobarometer standards, noting that the responses of support to Serbia's EU accession are almost identical as in July last year.



She said that the survey also showed that 75 percent of citizens support the reform process in Serbia that is not related to European integration, which is a progress compared to the previous survey from July, when this process was supported by 68 percent of citizens.



According to Joksimovic, regarding the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, 64 percent of citizens believe that this problem should be solved independently of whether the European Union is seeking it, "which shows the maturity of our society."