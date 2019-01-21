Politics 5 more countries expected to soon revoke Kosovo recognition Five countries are expected to withdraw Kosovo recognition in the coming period, the press writes. Source: B92, Prva TV Monday, January 21, 2019 | 09:23 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

The first of these countries is Palau, whose president is visiting Serbia.

It is expected that at this time it will be officially confirmed that Palau is withdrawing its recognition of Kosovo.



Ivica Dacic said on Friday that another country is likely to withdraw make this move on Monday. Pristina-based media then said it would be Palau, a republic located in the western Pacific near New Guinea and the Philippines.



Serbia previously abolished visas for that country, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis.



Dacic, however, on Sunday morning did not want to confirm whether this was really Palau.



"President of Palau has arrived in Belgrade and will meet with President Vucic tomorrow. I would ask you to make your own conclusions. (Pristina official) Pacolli wrote to Palau's president as soon as he heard, and I don't want to hurt our interests, let's finish the job first," said Dacic.



The minister also noted that it is very possible that a 14th country in a row to withdraw recognition of Kosovo could be St. Kitts and Nevis.



"My children ask me often where each country is, but these countries have the same voting right (in the UN) as does China. I regularly show the map to everyone, who has recognized Kosovo and who as not. Territoriality speaking, we have huge advantage," said Dacic.



If Palau today officially announces the withdrawal of the recognition, the number of countries that recognize Kosovo will fall to 98, which means that Belgrade is a short way away from reaching the goal of the number of recognitions dropping below half of the total number of members of the United Nations, which is 96.



The exact number of countries that have recognized Kosovo remain in the air. Although Serbian officials claim that ten withdrawals of recognition have already occurred, the Pristina authorities deny it.



The first state that withdrew its recognition of Kosovo was Suriname, who made the decision on October 27, 2017, it is stated in Belgrade.



According to the statements of Serbian officials, the Union of the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Liberia, Lesotho, Grenada, Madagascar, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Papua New Guinea, and Grenada are also on the list.