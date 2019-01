Politics Serbian president to address journalists Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the media at 13:00 hours CET on Friday, his press service has announced. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 18, 2019 | 09:42 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

A press release said that Vucic would address reporter in the building of the General Secretariat of the president of the Republic.

Vucic was on Thursday the host to Russian President Vladimir Putin.