He's here/PHOTOS, VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed in Belgrade on Wednesday by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other officials.

Honor Guards of the Serbian Army also took part in the red carpet ceremony.

Putin's plane touched down at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport at 13:06 hours CET.



An hour earlier, another Russian Federation plane, carrying a Russian business delegation, landed in the Serbian capital.



This the Russian leader's fourth visit to Serbia. Putin was here previously in 2014, while his last meeting with Vucic was on October 2, 2018, in Moscow.



scroll down for more photos, and a video from the airport

