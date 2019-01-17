Today is the day: Putin is arriving, here's his schedule
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on an all-day official visit to Serbia this Thursday, hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.Source: Tanjug
The exact timetable of Putin's welcome at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport is not known, but it is known that this will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cemetery of the Liberators of Belgrade, and at the Monument to the Red Army Soldier in the Serbian capital.
The Russian leader's visit will then proceed as follows (all times CET):
12:45 - Official welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia
13:05 - Narrow format meeting between Vucic and Putin
14:05 - Plenary meeting between the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation
15:00 - Ceremony to exchange signed bilateral agreements, in the presence of the two presidents
15:15 - Putin will present Vucic with the Order of Alexander Nevsky
15:20 - The two president will make statements
18:15 - 18:45 - They will visit the Serbian Orthodox Temple of St. Sava