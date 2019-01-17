Politics Today is the day: Putin is arriving, here's his schedule Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on an all-day official visit to Serbia this Thursday, hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 09:15 Tweet Share Putin and Vucic are seen during one of Putin's previous visits to Serbia (EPA-EFE, file)

The exact timetable of Putin's welcome at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport is not known, but it is known that this will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cemetery of the Liberators of Belgrade, and at the Monument to the Red Army Soldier in the Serbian capital.

The Russian leader's visit will then proceed as follows (all times CET):



12:45 - Official welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia



13:05 - Narrow format meeting between Vucic and Putin



14:05 - Plenary meeting between the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation



15:00 - Ceremony to exchange signed bilateral agreements, in the presence of the two presidents



15:15 - Putin will present Vucic with the Order of Alexander Nevsky



15:20 - The two president will make statements



18:15 - 18:45 - They will visit the Serbian Orthodox Temple of St. Sava