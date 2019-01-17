Politics 0

Today is the day: Putin is arriving, here's his schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on an all-day official visit to Serbia this Thursday, hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin and Vucic are seen during one of Putin's previous visits to Serbia (EPA-EFE, file)
The exact timetable of Putin's welcome at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport is not known, but it is known that this will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cemetery of the Liberators of Belgrade, and at the Monument to the Red Army Soldier in the Serbian capital.

The Russian leader's visit will then proceed as follows (all times CET):

12:45 - Official welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia

13:05 - Narrow format meeting between Vucic and Putin

14:05 - Plenary meeting between the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation

15:00 - Ceremony to exchange signed bilateral agreements, in the presence of the two presidents

15:15 - Putin will present Vucic with the Order of Alexander Nevsky

15:20 - The two president will make statements

18:15 - 18:45 - They will visit the Serbian Orthodox Temple of St. Sava

