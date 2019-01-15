Politics President, ministers meet with EU ambassadors President Aleksandar Vucic has met with the ambassadors of EU member states, and with EU Delegation head Sem Fabrizi. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 15, 2019 | 14:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of 23 EU member states and head of the EU Delegation to Serbia are attending the meeting with Villa Mir in Belgrade.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, European Integration Ministers Jadranka Joksimovic, Justice Minister Nela Kuburovic, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali, and Director of the Office for Kosovo And Metohija Marko Djuric are also taking part in the meeting.



The topic is not specified in the announcement of the event, but after Vucic and Fabrizi will address the media afterwards.