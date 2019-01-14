Politics "It's clear to everybody Pristina must revoke measures" Ivica Dacic says the continuation of the Kosovo dialogue requires Pristina to abolish the measures it has taken and added that this was "clear to everyone." Source: Tanjug Monday, January 14, 2019 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA)

"We are talking about something that can be discussed if the dialogue continues, and for the dialogue to continue, the taxes (on goods from central Serbia) must be revoked. And it's clear to everyone, from the United States to the European Union," said foreign minister and first deputy PM said.

He made the comment when asked whether "delimitation" was still on the table.



Dacic on Monday, the first day of the New Year according to the Julian calendar, organized a reception for heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Serbia, and for media directors and editors-in-chief.