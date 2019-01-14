Politics "Kosovo is not even among top ten topics for Trump" The situation in Kosovo and Metohija is not even among the top ten topics of US President Donald Trump and its administration, Obrad Kesic has told Prva TV. Source: Prva TV Monday, January 14, 2019 | 11:25 Tweet Share (Screenshot, Prva TV)

Kesic, a political analyst and head of the representative office of the Serb Republic (RS) in Washington, explained that due to the huge internal crisis in Washington because of the fight with the Democrats in the Congress, the possibility of launching the impeachment of the president, as well as the non-stop hysteria about the influence Russia allegedly has on US politics, Europe is also "not even among the first 6-7 topics for the United States."



He added that the crisis in the US has been ongoing for a long time, even before Trump was elected, but that it has now become especially evident that the US is no longer very involved in the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, the Balkans, even the issue of Europe.



Commenting on a petition launched Serbs in the US, asking Trump to stop the persecution of our people in Kosovo and Metohija and stop supporting the government in Pristin, and which warns about all the dangerous decisions made by Hashim Thaci and Ramush Haradinaj and the consequences that may be unforeseeable, Kesic said its timing was bad.



"At one point it was a different reality, there was talk that we were close to the deal, delimitation was being mentioned... In the meantime, the situation changed due to the moves of Pristina, which feels that the US distancing itself from this issue," Kesic said, adding that "the only way for some change to happen would be a threat of an escalation of the conflict and endangering the interests of Europe that would force America to reengage."



He explained that so far, the Albanians have completely dominated.



"Whenever Brussels and Washington look and ask themselves what represents a greater the risk - dissatisfaction of the Albanians or dissatisfaction of the Serbs - they always come to the conclusion that Albanians are a greater risk. We must change that relationship. That can be done with money, but also with a policy correction. Serbia has shown flexibility and patience, but that is in a way harmful because Albanians are moving towards radicalizing the problem, because they hope they will pull America in, and that it will take their side," said Kesic.