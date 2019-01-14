Politics Serbia to introduce life sentence for most serious crimes President Aleksandar Vucic has nnounced systematic, comprehensive measures against crime and corruption through a different criminal policy. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 14, 2019 | 09:48 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Speaking after a meeting of the Council for National Security held on Saturday, Vucic said that the action of the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office showed the intention of the state not only to confront the most dangerous types of crime in Serbia, but also to win over crime and the most severe forms of corruption.

He congratulated state authorities, the police in particular, especially on the fact that after a long time, some of the chief drug chiefs in the region, and not only in Serbia, from Interpol's warrant lists are put behind bars.



According to Vucic, today's session of the National Security Council had two points, one dedicated to Kosovo, and another to the fight against crime and corruption and systemic measures that the state will take.



Vucic announced the introduction of draconian penalties for perpetrators of criminal offenses, including lifelong imprisonment, adding that the change of criminal policy specifically refers to crimes that have elements of violence - violent behavior, rape, pedophilia, murder of children and trafficking in weapons and narcotics.



We introduce the institute of life sentences for those who committed the most serious crimes – for multiple killers, killers of children and other most serious crimes, Vucic pointed out.



He said that rape will be fined from five to 15 years, instead of three to 12 years.



The President of the Republic pointed out that there will be a drastic increase in penalties for domestic violence, with a minimum sentence of six months being increased to one year in prison.



He explained that Serbia is looking at European legislation, and said that our country will no longer be a refuge for criminals and that the penalties will be draconian, stricter than in Austria and Germany.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic, Minister of Justice Nela Kuburovic, Chief of General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces Milan Mojsilovic, Director of the Security and Intelligence Agency Bratislav Gasic, Director of the Police Vladimir Rebic and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric were also present at the meeting.