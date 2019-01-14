Politics "Putin gives Vucic several tasks ahead of visit" Ahead of the Russian president's visit to Belgrade, President Aleksandar Vucic "received tasks from the Russian intelligence service." Source: Prva TV Monday, January 14, 2019 | 09:18 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

This is according to Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK).

Vucic was allegedly given several tasks: the first "not to reach an agreement with Kosovo under any circumstances," and another "to stop protests in Belgrade allegedly funded by NATO and arrest some of the leaders of the opposition."



The broadcaster cites "a diplomat from one of the countries of the Visegrad Group accredited in Serbia," to further state these requests "did not arrive via the Russian embassy in Belgrade, but by charter from Moscow."



Vladimir Putin will be on an official visit to Serbia on January 17.