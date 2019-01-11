Politics Vulin: Serbian military is being armed intensively The Serbian Army is being intensively equipped and armed as it has to be ready to protect each part of our territory, but also Serbs wherever they live. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 11, 2019 | 14:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said this on Friday.

He made the statement during the presentation of weapons and military equipment that have entered service in the Serbian Army, or are in the final phase of testing.



Vulin stressed that Serbia, as a military neutral country, must be "prepared for any trouble and be able to accomplish each function on its won, and have every capacity that far bigger and richer armies have."



"Since we are not a member of the NATO Pact or any other military alliance, we must be able to respond to every challenge," Vulin said.