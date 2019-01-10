Politics 70,000 people to welcome Putin in Belgrade - report Vladimir Putin, who will be visiting Serbia on January 17, should be welcomed by more than 70,000 people in front of St. Sava's Temple in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 10, 2019 | 09:38 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Tanjug is reporting, citing Vecernje Novosti, that this welcome will be organized by the non-governmental sector and patriotic organizations, while the ruling SNS party is expected to give its support.

According to the article, the plan is for the participants to gather at Republic Square and then walk over to the temple, in order to arrive there at the same time as the leader of the Russian Federation.



"The organizers' intention is to in this way show respect for the first man of Russia, who is higly responsible for strengthening friendly relations between the two brotherly states, but also the gratitude to the largest Slavic country for supporting Serbia's territorial integrity in the international arena," the newspaper writes.



The details of Putin's visit should be worked out in detail by Saturday. Putin's "advance party" is expected to arrive in Belgrade in order to check, along with our security officers, that everything is exactly as it should be ahead of this significant visit, writes Vecernje Novosti.