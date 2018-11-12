Politics Serbian PM visiting Germany Nov. 12-14 Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will be on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, in Berlin, on 12-14 November. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, November 12, 2018 | 15:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Brnabic will participate in the Economic Forum organized by the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Brnabic will speak, together with the prime ministers of Estonia and Iceland, Juri Ratas and Katrin Jakobsdottir respectively, is "Digital Europe: the Vision of Three Countries".



The Prime Minister of Serbia will attend a gala dinner organized by the Süddeutsche Zeitung at the German Historical Museum, which will also be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



During her visit to Berlin, the Prime Minister will have a presentation on the future of Serbia in the EU, at the European Forum organised by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The Prime Minister will also take part in a working breakfast organized by the Kerber Foundation.



The Prime Minister will meet with Martin Wansleben, President of the Federal Association of German Chambers of Commerce.



Brnabic, together with the Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Mladen Sarcevic, will also visit the Siemens Training Center.