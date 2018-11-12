Politics Haradinaj reiterates there'd be "one army unit" in North The prime minister of interim institutions says Pristina will "not send its (future) army to the north of Kosovo." Source: Tanjug Monday, November 12, 2018 | 13:10 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

However, Ramush Haradinaj confirmed the possibility of deploying "one unit" to the area inhabited mostly by Serbs, who are strongly opposed to the idea of establishing an army in Kosovo.

Haradinaj repeated for the Kosovapress website that the future Kosovo army will have three units - in the southern, central, and northern part.



"They thought I wanted to send the army to the north. That's not true. In this same way that KFOR (NATO-led peacekeepers) are organized in south, central parts, and north, so our army is organized in three regions. That doesn't mean we wish to send the army to the north, that's a misunderstanding," said Haradinaj.