Politics 1

Merkel supports Kosovo in Interpol - Kosovo PM

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj announced on Friday that he received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for Kosovo's membership in Interpol.

Source: Tanjug
(EPA, file)
(EPA, file)

"The strong support of the friendly Germany to Kosovo's membership in Interpol comes at a crucial juncture for the country's international consolidation," Haradinaj wrote on Facebook.

Haradinaj said that in a letter from Merkel, presented by the german Ambassador in Pristina, the German chancellor offered "support to Kosovo for membership in international organizations, starting with Interpol, whetr Kosovo expects to be admitted at the General Assembly on November 20."

According to him, Merkel said that the membership in Interpol will "strengthen the integration of the Republic of Kosovo into the international community and improve cooperation in the field of security and international investigations in the field of crime."

At the same time, Haradinaj thanked Merkel for his, as he said, for the continued support of Germany.

