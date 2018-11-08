Politics Gratitude to Comoros for supporting Serbia's integrity Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Wednesday in Belgrade with Foreign Minister of the Union of the Comoros Mohamed El-Amine Souef. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Thursday, November 8, 2018 | 10:33 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the government, they spoke about bilateral relations of the two countries and the improvement of cooperation.

Brnabic expressed deep gratitude to the Union of the Comoros for support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, demonstrated by that country’s decision to withdraw recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo.



The prime minister underlined that Serbia remains committed to preserving peace in the region and continuing dialogue with Pristina and added that such support from the Union of the Comoros is of great importance for our country.



El-Amine said that the Union of the Comoros had been supporting even before Serbia's positions in the organizations in which Serbia is not a member, firmly defending the principles of international law and respecting its territorial integrity.



He pointed out that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries is very important because it opens up space for enhancing cooperation in the fields of education, agriculture, defense and other areas.



Brnabic thanked El-Amine for inviting her to visit the Union of the Comoros, noting that such a visit would contribute to the development of overall bilateral relations of the two countries.