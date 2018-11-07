Politics Haradinaj rejects Austria's position Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj has rejected Austria's readiness to accept any agreement reached between Belgrade and Pristina, including "border correction". Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 7, 2018 | 15:10 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested this in Pristina on Tuesday.

Pristina-based daily Zeri writes today that Haradinaj said that "the idea of border change is dead" and that "such scenarios have only resulted in tragedies in the Balkans."



After the Austrian chancellor's address to the journalists in Pristina, another local newspaper, Gazeta Express, concluded that Vienna "has already begun to lobby in favor of border correction, trying to impose it on other European countries."