Politics EU announces that Vucic and Thaci will meet on Thursday EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will on November 8 in Brussels host the top level meeting in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 7, 2018 | 14:18 Aleksandar Vucic (Tanjug, file)

This was announced by the EU on Wednesday.

Mogherini, as the facilitator, will host Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, it has been said.



"At the meeting, the two leaders are expected to confirm their readiness to intensify the work to reach a legally binding agreement on comprehensive normalization, which is crucial for their respective European paths," said a press release posted on the EEAS website.