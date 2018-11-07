PM's harsh response to ex-minister's insulting statements

And those include legal, as well as medical ones, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in Lisbon late on Tuesday, reacting to Sujlejman Ugljanin's statements made a day earlier.

Ugljanin, who sat in the Serbian government from 2008 until 2014, spoke after his party won the most votes in Sunday's elections for the Bosniak (Muslim) National Council of Serbia.



"We're used to hearing all sorts of statements from him, this is just one in a series, and I don't see that it's different from all the others," said Brnabic, who was in Portugal's capital for the Web Summit.



She added that she "would not deal with this as head of government, especially not in Lisbon," adding, "as far as Mr. Ugljanin is concerned, I think legal, as well as medical institutions have the authority."



Brnabic recalled that as the PM she serves on the Republic Council for National Minorities - "where I will continue to, together with all representatives of national minorities, fight for their equal participation in Serbia's political, economic, cultural, and social life."



The prime minister also said that the she was proud that Serbia has the largest number of registered national (ethnic) minorities in Europe - and added that this speaks best to the kind of country this is, and its openness.