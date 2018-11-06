Politics "Presevo valley must feature in normalization of relations" Ragmi Mustafa says "there cannot be normalization" between Belgrade and Pristina "without inclusion of the Presevo valley." Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, November 6, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Mustafa is the new President of the Albanian Minority National Council in Serbia.

"Presevo valley" is the informal name for a region in the southern part of central Serbia that has ethnic Albanian minorities in three of its largest towns: Presevo, Bujanovac, and Medvedja.



According to Pristina-based, Albanian language media outlet Koha, Mustafa said he "didn't think that the idea of Presevo valley joining Kosovo is of the President Hashim Thaci but rather a legitimate ambition of the citizens of the valley."



"We have always felt as citizens of Kosovo," Mustafa said, according to Tanjug, which quoted UMMIK's Media Observer.