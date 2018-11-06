Politics "Bilateral relations with Germany are very good" First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic received on Tuesday in Belgrade German Ambassador Thomas Schieb. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, November 6, 2018 | 15:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a Serbian government press release, they stated that "bilateral relations between the two countries are very good and characterized by cooperation in all areas."

During a courtesy call of the new German ambassador to Dacic, the two officials also noted that the relations are characterized by intensive dialogue at the highest level and a constant trend of improvement.



Economic cooperation and a large number of German investments in Serbia were highlighted as another confirmation of good relations.



Dacic and Schieb "noted that Serbia is making great efforts to be recognizable as a reliable, responsible and predictable partner in the Western Balkans."