Politics "Don't underestimate Ugljanin, he's not acting alone" Muamer Zukorlic says that statements made by Sulejman Ugljanin after winning in the Bosniak National Council elections "should be taken seriously." Source: Tanjug, Prva TV Tuesday, November 6, 2018 | 10:41 Tweet Share Muamer Zukorlic (screen capture)

And the reason, Zukorlic continued, is that Ugljanin is "not acting alone."

On Monday, Ugljanin referred to Serbia, among other things, as "a beast and a fascist creation."



Zukorlic, who heads the Party of Justice and Reconciliation - and is himself a Bosniak (Muslim) from southwestern Serbia - says that Ugljanin "has mentors telling him what his next steps should be."



He told Prva TV's morning show on Tuesday that Ugljanin "has a plan that is underestimated, and explained by his dissatisfction for not being a minister in the Serbian government (where he was a member from 2008 until 2014), and that this makes him 'a little cranky'."



"I don't think that's it, and I think what's been happening should be viewed more seriously, because he is not alone in this but has his mentors, who are very clearly telling him what gear to switch into and what's next," Zukorlic said.



He added that he pointed out in the past to the "venom" that Ugljanin was spreading, and that this should not be underestimated, but that instead his statements were taken as part of their "clash and campaigning."



"Here, now it becomes obvious where this is going and how it can culminate," Zukorlic said, and added that he finds the issue of "who and why" has kept Ugljanin politically alive to be "more important."