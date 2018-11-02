Politics Another country no longer recognizes Kosovo - FM announces The Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean state, is the 8th country to have revoked its recognition of Kosovo as an independent state. Source: B92 Friday, November 2, 2018 | 17:53 Tweet Share

Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic announced this on Friday.

Dacic broke the news to the agency Tanjug.



Earlier, Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea and Lessoto all decided to rescind their earlier decisions regarding Kosovo.



Kosovo is Serbia's southern province whether ethnic Albanians in 2008 unilaterally declared independence - a move that the country rejects as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.