Another country no longer recognizes Kosovo - FM announces
The Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean state, is the 8th country to have revoked its recognition of Kosovo as an independent state.Source: B92
Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic announced this on Friday.
Dacic broke the news to the agency Tanjug.
Earlier, Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea and Lessoto all decided to rescind their earlier decisions regarding Kosovo.
Kosovo is Serbia's southern province whether ethnic Albanians in 2008 unilaterally declared independence - a move that the country rejects as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.