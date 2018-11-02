Politics Merkel repeats stance on borders in letter to ex Kosovo PM Angela Merkel said in a letter to former Kosovo PM Isi Mustafa that the continuation of the dialogue is very important in order to normalize relations. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 2, 2018 | 15:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

However, the German chancellor said she was worried about "the debate about changing the borders," the Pristina-based website koha.net is reporting.

"It is very important to continue the dialogue with Serbia, with the mediation of the European Union in order to normalize relations. The debate about the change of borders, in my opinion, is a cause for concern," Merkel said in response to a letter sent by Mustafa to her at the end of September.



Mustafa, who is the leader of the most influential opposition party, the DSK, wrote to Merkel and foreign ministers of all EU members about his party's views on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



As reported, Mustafa received Merkel's response a few days ago, but published it today, after the Kosovo assembly refused to endorse DSK's ruling resolution on Thursday, that would have prohibited Hashim Thaci from discussing "delineation" in the dialogue with Belgrade.



The German chancellor said in August that "there will be no change of borders in the Balkans" and that "it looks like that has to be repeated each time".