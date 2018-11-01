Politics Kosovo security situation is "complex" - and here's why The security situation in Kosovo and Metohija is complex, says Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 1, 2018 | 13:27 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MUP, file)

Stefanovic added on Thursday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is not the enemy of the Albanians living in Kosovo - but of those who want to expel and kill the Serbs living in that southern province.

Commenting on Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj fist cousin's statement that he was glad to kill Serbs and regretted not killing a greater number - but on Vucic being as "the greatest enemy of Kosovo's independence" in the Pristina media, and that "chaos on the bridge at the Ibar River on Albanian Flag Day (November 28) is being prepared" - Stefanovic said, "All this is already known and the situation is complex."



"The president is not the enemy of the Albanians, they live in the territory of our country, in Kosovo. Aleksandar Vucic is the enemy of those people who think that the question of the Serbs in Kosovo can be resolved by expelling or killing them, by taking their organs. Those who think that way are our enemies," stressed Stefanovic as he spoke for TV Pink.



He added that the president was "trying to protect the rights of Serbs, because they are today threatened in KiM (Kosovo and Metohija), that he was fighting for their safety, security, the right to work, for their lives."



"The fact that (Kosovo Assembly President) Kadri Veseli is painting a target on the forehead of Vuvic - that's not the first time. He's doing it to conceal the many things that are not going their (Pristina's) way. It's not going as they imagined in the international community," the minister added.

"Only no votes matter to us"

Pristina has started lobbying strongly for the so-called Kosovo to be admitted to Interpol, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic also said on Thursday.



He stressed that the Albanians are concentrating on those countries that have not recognized Kosovo and are putting great pressure on them to, if nothing else, have their representatives not present during the vote, or be abstained.



"Only a vote against Kosovo in Interpol matters to us," Stefanovic explained. "By remaining abstained, nobody's doing Serbia any favors. You are either for, or against. If there id no two-thirds (majority in favor), they (Pristina) will not be admitted," the minister said.



Stefanovic recalled the Serbian arguments against Pristina's membership - including that the Interpol General Assembly itself has issued a regulation stating that only a UN member or observer can be admitted to Interpol - "and then there's are also UN Security Council Resolution 1244 (on Kosovo)."