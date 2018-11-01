Politics Serbia now has 23 military representative offices abroad At the moment, Serbia has 23 military diplomatic missions abroad, and another covers another nine countries res on non-resident basis. Source: Prva TV Thursday, November 1, 2018 | 11:57 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

A new military representation will be open in Iran, which practically means that our army will the largest number of such offices abroad since the times of the SFR Yugoslavia ("former Yugoslavia").

At this moment, the duty of envoys is performed by 27 Serbian officers. In the countries in which they have been sent, they develop bilateral cooperation and open up new channels of communication.



"In the past 15 years, we have had an almost exponential growth in bilateral military cooperation, which has had to be supported by our delegations," says Sasa Petrovic of the Military Intelligence Agency (VOA).



"In the last 4-5 years we've had a significant increase in military economic cooperation, and related to this are these two latest office to be opened. This way they contribute to the economic development of the country and to increasing GDP,"Perovic said.