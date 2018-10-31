Politics Was Kosovo's flag removed from ceremony in Turkey? A Pristina official has said that President Aleksandar Vucic statement about the treatment of the Kosovo flag in Istanbul on Monday was "not true." Source: Beta Wednesday, October 31, 2018 | 11:13 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illiustration)

Jetlir Zuberaj, the head of the Kosovo foreign minister's cabinet, reacted in this way regarding Vucic's statement that during the ceremony of the opening of a new airport in Istanbul, the flag of Kosovo was removed at his request.

In his response to a question posed by Albanian language website koha.net, Zuberaj called Vucic "a criminal slanderer."



"The flag of Kosovo was there while the delegation of Kosovo was being shown the honors at the highest protocol level," said Zuberaj.



Vucic told reporters on Monday that he stood "about seven meters" from Hashim Thaci and Behgjet Pacolli during the ceremony, that he did not speak to either of them, and that the flag of Kosovo had been removed during the ceremony, at his request.