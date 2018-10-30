Politics Over RSD 6 bn for projects in Serb communities in Kosovo A joint session of the Serbian government and representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija was held in Belgrade on Tuesday. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

An investment plan for the southern province was adopted and measures of incentives for potential investors were agreed on during the meeting, the Serbian government announced.

President Aleksandar Vucic said in a statement for the press after the session that more than RSD 6 billion (equal to EUR 50.7 million) will be invested in various projects over the next 18 months.



He explained that these funds will be used to encourage the start of work of some factories, the construction of new production plants and reconstruction of health institutions – the Clinical Center in Gracanica and the Health Center in Kosovska Mitrovica.



Vucic added that investments will be made in the construction of cold storage facilities in the Serbian communities, construction of tourist centers in areas which meet the necessary conditions, such as Banjska, as well as in road and water infrastructure and the University.



Vucic expressed great concern over Pristina's intention to take over the electricity network in the north of Kosovo and Metohija together with energy facilities and equipment, contrary to all agreements reached.



He also warned that the Pristina authorities are preparing an illegal formation of a so-called Kosovo army on Albanian Flag Day, November 28.