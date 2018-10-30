Politics "That was just German position; Serbia's moving very slowly" Germany's position that Serbia cannot join the EU until it recognizes the independence of Kosovo "is only a Germany's position." Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 14:22 Tweet Share Eduard Kukan is seen in Belgrade (Tanjug)

This was stated on Tuesday in Belgrade by European parliament member (MEP) Eduard Kukan.

And the German position in question was put forward last week, also in Belgrade, by an MP from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party.



"For now, the European Union has no common position on the final solution of the Kosovo issue," Kukan specified in an exclusive interview with Tanjug, adding that the EU s still working to harmonize and define the common position on this issue.



He noted that Merkel will remain chancellor for another year or more, but that it is "up to the European Union" to "define what this position will look like."



Asked whether he had suggested, during his conversation on Monday in Belgrade with President Aleksandar Vucic, in which direction the solution should be sought, Kukan said that the meeting was "about all the problems, not only about the dialogue with Pristina" - which he considers to be very important - and that by presenting the views of the European Parliament, he conveyed that "we expect a solution that will come out of the dialogue and only through the dialogue, but which will above all be long-term."



He said he told Vucic that "a legally binding agreement is a precondition for Serbia's further path towards the European Union."



Asked if the idea of ​​"delineation" was still alive, Kukan said that Brussels is "closely monitoring the course of the dialogue, but that there are still no clear details about a possible agreement, which would involve delineation or border correction," and added that "there will be no agreement unless that agreement complie with international law."



He stressed that this "must be an agreement that will not destabilize the situation throughout the region of the Western Balkans, and this implies several conditions that this potential agreement must meet."



Commenting on media speculation that a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, France and Germany in Paris during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I could bring a u-turn and progress in seeking a solution for Kosovo, Kukan believes that "it is not necessary to cultivate too much hope."



For him in 2025 is "a very important date that has been set by President of the European Commission (Juncker)."



"I believe that this is an orientation date and I said yesterday during my meetings in Belgrade that at this stage Serbia is moving very slowly towards the EU, to be able to join in 2025," said Kukan, and suggests that negotiations on EU accession talks chapters should be "considerably accelerated."