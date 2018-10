Politics Vucic says "Kosovo army will be formed November 28" Aleksandar Vucic has reportedly said that he "has information about the date when the Kosovo army will be formed." Source: B92 Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 13:06 Tweet Share The meeting in Belgrade on Tuesday (Tanjug)

The president made the comment on Tuesday in Belgrade, during his meeting with representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.

B92 has learned that Vucic said an army would be formed in Kosovo "on November 28, Albanian Flag Day."



more details to follow...