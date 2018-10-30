Politics Italian talks about "4 points regarding Thaci and EU" Former head of the economics unit of the International Civilian Office in Kosovo Andrea Lorenzo Capussela has spoken about "four points regarding Hashim Thaci." Source: B92, Kossev Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 09:42 Tweet Share Thaci and Mogherini (screen capture, file)

This professor and a PhD on the cross-border aspects of competition policy from the University of Milan also warned about the attitude EU officials have toward the president of the self-proclaimed state (Kosovo).

"1) The EU set up a special war-crimes court; 2) Thaci is an obvious suspect; 3) Federica Mogherini and Johannes Hahn want the land swap that Thaci advocated; 4) Federica Mogherini chose the court’s judges and prosecutors. Can 1-4 contribute to explaining why the court hasn't yet indicted anyone?," Capussela posted on his Facebook page late on Monday, Kosovo-based website KoSSev is reporting.



Capussela commented on the current issues in Kosovo on his Facebook page. He is considered to be an important connoisseur and at the same time a harsh critic of EULEX and a part of Kosovo's political leadership.



"There are many indicators that show that political elites in Kosovo are involved in corruption and organized crime, but even after ten years no significant political figure has been arrested, investigated, or prosecuted," he said earlier this year in an interview for Deutsche Welle.



Capussela also expressed similar views in his previous interview for KoSSev in Germany.