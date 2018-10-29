Politics "Serbia needs EU as strong, stable partner in region" PM Ana Brnabic spoke on Monday in Belgrade with Chairman of the EP Committee for Stabilization and Association of the EU and Serbia Eduard Kukan- Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 29, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic told Kukan that membership in the Union is Serbia's strategic goal, but that reform measures should first of all be to contribute to the progress of the state and to the better life of its citizens.

Brnabic pointed out that reforms in the field of economy and improvement of the investment climate give results, adding that it is now an important task to maintain and protect their economic stability in the years to come.



Kukan boasted good economic results and stressed that such high standards should be maintained in further reforms, stressing that the focus should be on the rule of law and justice, the fight against corruption and media freedom.



The prime minister noted that the biggest efforts were directed at the most demanding chapters - 23 and 24, relating to the rule of law and judicial reform, and noted that the Draft Constitutional Amendments in the field of justice were presented in September this year in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.



She informed the European Parliament delegation about the Serbian government's ongoing dialogue with representatives of civil society on the most important national issues.



Brnabic expressed expectation that open dialogues with media associations will regulate the field of media freedom and action and create the necessary confidence on both sides.



Kukan assessed that Serbia is making good progress in the accession negotiations, praising the country's commitment and seriousness in the process of accession to the European Union.



According to Kukan, Serbia needs the European Union as a strong and stable partner in the region.



Regarding the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, the prime minister expressed her concern over the continuing provocation of tensions in Kosovo and Metohija, and said that this was in the way of finding a common compromise solution.



Brnabic pointed out that Belgrade is ready to find a lasting solution, and expressed the expectation that the other side would contribute to make this compromise possible.