Politics FM sends telegram of condolences to US state secretary First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has sent a telegram of condolences over the weekend to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 29, 2018 | 11:04

(mfa.gov.rs)

This regards the shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh that claimed lives of eleven people.

"I was deeply shaken by the news of the insane act in the synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Serbian people, a victim of ethnically and religiously motivated crimes itself, condemns this brutal crime and sincerely shares in the grief with the citizens of America and the Jewish people," Dacicsaid in his message, according to the Serbian government, and added:



"This insane act must be an admonition to us all, but also a warning of the dangers of reviving the ideology and political practice that had led to horrors in the past. Our duty is to fight against this, because the oblivion of the crime is a new crime and a call for its repetition.



I take this opportunity to express to you and the people of the United States of America, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and on my own behalf, the deepest condolences, as well as sincere sympathy with families who have lost their loved ones and a quick recovery to those wounded, " reads the telegram of condolences."