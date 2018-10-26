Politics Serbia committed to cooperation with Mediterranean countries The issues of economy, energy and the environment are of great importance for the security of the Mediterranean region, but also for Europe as a whole. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, October 26, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said this on Friday in Malaga, Spain.

At the OSCE Mediterranean Conference held in Malaga, Dacic said that the several decades long partnership of the OSCE in the Mediterranean, traditionally focused on the goals of peace, stability and prosperity, can be greatly enhanced through an improved dialogue on energy and cooperation in the field of environment.



Sustainable and reliable sources of energy at affordable prices are a prerequisite for economic prosperity and peace and security across countries of the OSCE and the Mediterranean Partnership.



Cooperation in energy supply, transit and supply and demand, as well as in the field of use of new and renewable energy sources should be aimed at building a vision of the future of sustainable energy in the 21st century, in the Mediterranean region and beyond.



The Republic of Serbia remains committed to implementing and strengthening cooperation with Mediterranean partners, including within the OSCE, at any time in which the Organization can provide assistance through its comprehensive security approach.