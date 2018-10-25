Politics "Haradinaj has no courage to say Kosovo is not independent" Ramush Haradinaj does not have the courage to tell his compatriots and voters that the self-proclaimed Kosovo is not independent. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 16:58 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

And Haradinaj dares not tell them that Kosovo is getting farther away from independence every day, says Director of the Serbian Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.

"The self-proclaimed Kosovo, even 10 years after the political leaders of the Albanian secessionist movement, without a referendum, unlawfully declared its secession from Serbia, is not a step closer to membership in the United Nations and other relevant international organizations," Djuric said on Thursday.



He added that the self-proclaimed Kosovo - as Haradinaj will know very well - unless there has been a lasting solution, will remain a wandering provisorium whose political representatives will snoop in the halls of international organizations in vain, scratch at the door, and go from one threshold to another praying for recognition - with it all coming to nothing.



"Haradinaj knows that from Serbia and much depends so depends on in Kosovo and Metohija, and that the process of recognizing the unilaterally declared independence is reversible, because many countries are regretting today being thoughtless or support the legalization of violence under pressure, and attempting to break up a sovereign state (Serbia). Haradinaj knows that time is not on his side, or his dreams of an independent Kosovo, but he persists in self-deception and lies, because he feels that the idea for which, he says, he was ready to give life, is suffering a defeat," Djuric emphasized.



He noted that the Serbian people want friendly relations with the Albanian people, and that Serbia does not want its Albanian citizens to be hostages of a failed idea and bankrupt politics, represented in Haradinaj, Thaci, Veselija and Kurti, and therefore extends a hand for reconciliation and compromise, the Office said in a press prelease.



"They are all prisoners of the past, unlike (President) Aleksandar Vucic who is a politician of the future, and a man who builds politics, not based on hatred, but on a vision of a richer and more stable region in which all citizens and peoples will have equal chances for progress and prosperity," said Djuric.

